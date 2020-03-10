China IoT devices to more than quadruple in 6 years by 2025

The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market in China has reached 380.8 billion yuan in 2019, with an increase of over 47%; and, China’s AIoT is estimated to grow to 750.9 billion yuan in 2022.

The government-related AIoT market will grow dramatically and account for 51% of the total AIoT market in 2022 from 17% in 2018.

China AIoT sector saw a total number of 1,718 investments with a total value of 191.92 billion yuan during the five-year period from 2015 to Nov 2019.

The total number of connected AIoT devices was 2.84 billion in 2018, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62.1% between 2015 and 2018. It’s estimated to reach about 20 billion devices in 2025 with an estimated CAGR of 27.8% between 2019 and 2025.

