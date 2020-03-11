Vipshop GMV up 14% in Q4 2019, 70% from apparel

Vipshop’s GMV for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 14% year over year to RMB 47.6 billion from RMB 41.8 billion in Q4 2018. GMV for the full year of 2019 increased by 13% year over year to RMB 148.2 billion from RMB131.0 billion in 2018.

Vipshop Financial Results Q4 2019

Total net revenue for Q4 2019 increased by 12.4% year over year to RMB29.3 billion (US$4.2 billion) from RMB26.1 billion in Q4 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, apparel-related categories contributed to over 70% of Vipshop’s total GMV.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB5.4 billion (US$771.3 million), as compared with RMB4.6 billion in the prior year period

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 30.0% year over year to RMB7.0 billion (US$1.0 billion) from RMB5.4 billion in the prior year period.

Income from operations for Q4 2019 increased by 76.9% year over year to RMB1.8 billion (US$255.0 million) from RMB1.0 billion in Q4 2018. The operating margin increased to 6.1% from 3.8%.

Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 111.4% year over year to RMB1.5 billion (US$209.1 million) from RMB688.7 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for Q4 2019 increased by 111.4% year over year to RMB1.9 billion (US$277.4 million) from RMB913.6 million in Q4 2018.

The number of active customers for Q4 2019 increased by 19% year over year to 38.6 million from 32.4 million in Q4 2018.

Total orders for Q4 2019 increased by 24% year over year to 174.6 million from 140.3 million in the prior-year period. Total orders for the full year of 2019 increased by 29% year over year to 566.3 million from 437.4 million in the prior year.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the company’s weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 679,882,040.

Vipshop Highlights for Full Year 2019

Total net revenue for the full year of 2019 increased by 10.0% year over year to RMB93.0 billion (US$13.4 billion) from RMB84.5 billion in the prior year. Gross profit for the full year of 2019 increased by 21.2% year over year to RMB20.7 billion (US$3.0 billion) from RMB17.1 billion in the prior year.

Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2019 increased by 88.7% year over year to RMB4.0 billion (US$577.0 million) from RMB2.1 billion in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the full year of 2019 increased by 84.4% year over year to RMB5.0 billion (US$720.1 million) from RMB2.7 billion in the prior year.

The number of active customers for the full year of 2019 increased by 14% year over year to 69.0 million from 60.5 million in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2019, Vipshop had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB7.7 billion (US$1.1 billion) and short term investments of RMB3.1 billion (US$438.5 million).

9 Brands’ results from WeChat Mini Program live streaming campaigns