China CPI up 5.2% in Feb 2020

In February 2020, China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) went up by 5.2% year-on-year, with an increase of 4.8% in urban areas and 6.3% in rural areas. The food prices went up by 21.9%, and the non-food prices increased by 0.9%.

The prices of consumer goods went up by 7.9%, and that of services grew by 0.6%. From January to February, on average, the overall consumer prices were up by 5.3% from the same period of the previous year.

In February, national consumer prices rose by 0.8% month-on-month. Among them, the prices in urban and rural were up by 0.8% and 0.9% respectively.

The prices of foodstuff increased by 4.3 percent, that of non-foodstuff decreased by 0.2%; and that of consumer goods went up by 1.4%, while that of services fell 0.2%.

In February, prices of food, tobacco, and liquor went up by 16.0% year-on-year, affecting nearly 4.84 percentage points increase in the CPI.

Livestock meat price up by 87.6 percent, affecting nearly 3.85 percentage points increase in the CPI (price of pork was up by 135.2 percent, affecting nearly 3.19 percentage points increase in the CPI)

Fresh vegetable prices jumped by 10.9 percent, affecting the CPI up by 0.33 percentage point.

The price of aquatic products rose by 2.8%, affecting nearly 0.05 percentage point increase in the CPI

The price of eggs went up by 1.0 percent, affecting the CPI up by about 0.01 percentage point

Grain prices increased by 0.7 percent, affecting CPI up by about 0.01 percentage point

Fresh fruit prices decreased by 5.6%, affecting nearly 0.11 percentage point decrease in the CPI.

The prices of other goods and services, health care, education, culture and entertainment rose by 4.4%, 2.2% and 1.0% respectively, and the prices of clothing, housing and daily goods and services rose by 0.5, 0.3 and 0.1 percent, while that of transportation and communications fell 1.6%.

In February, food, tobacco and alcohol prices went up by 3.0% month-on-month, affecting CPI increase by 0.99 percentage point.

Fresh vegetable prices went up by 9.5%, affecting CPI up by 0.28 percentage point

Livestock meat prices rose by 7.1 percent, affecting nearly 0.53 percentage point increase in the CPI (the price of pork was up by 9.3 percent, affecting nearly 0.45 percentage point increase in the CPI)

Fresh fruits prices went up by 4.8 percent, affecting CPI increase by 0.08 percentage point

Aquatic products prices rose by 3.0 percent, affecting CPI up by 0.05 percentage point

Egg prices dropped by 5.8 percent, affecting CPI down by 0.04 percentage point

Prices for health care jumped by 0.1 percent; that of education, culture and entertainment unchanged; while that of transportation and communications, clothing and other goods and services dropped by 1.5, 0.3 and 0.2 percent; and that of housing and household goods and services both fell 0.1 percent.

