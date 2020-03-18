Mini Programs usage insights for Feb 2020; DAU exceeded 450 million

The Daily Active Users (DAU) of mini programs in China has already surpassed 450 million, according to Aladdin's report released in March 2020, a 3rd party mini program data platform.

The number of available mini programs on the market reached 3.9 million, 600,000 more compared to 2 months earlier. As a comparison, Apple Store has only 2.6 million mobile apps accumulatively over the 11 years of development.

Replacement rate of the Top 100 list of Aladdin achieved 53%.

Mini program, ...