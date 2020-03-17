China tablet market overview 2109, led by Apple and Huawei

The total tablet shipment in China grew by 0.8% to 22.4 million units in 2019. Apple and Huawei are the top two tablet vendors in China in 2019, followed by Xiaomi, Lenovo, and Microsft.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, China's tablet computer market shipments were about 5.81 million units, which began to decline after maintaining six consecutive quarters of growth, down 3.9% year-on-year.

Influenced by the substantial growth of detachable tablet (pluggable keyboard tablet), the ship...