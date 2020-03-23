Social media company JOYY global mobile MAU over 485 million in 2019

JOYY, previously known as YY, saw its global average mobile MAUs grown to 485.2 million, 78.8% of which were from markets outside of China.

The average mobile MAUs of Likee (formerly known as Like) increased by 208.3% to 115.3 million in Q4 2019 from 37.4 million in Q4 2018.

The average mobile MAUs of JOYY’s global live streaming services increased by 21.5% to 158.9 million from 130.8 million in Q4 2018, 102.8 million of which were from China, including 41.2 million from YY, which increased by 3.8% year over year, and 61.6 million from Huya, which increased by 21.5% year over year.

56.1 million live streaming MAUs were from outside of China, including 23.1 million from BIGO LIVE, which increased by 18.6% year over year, and 33.0 million from HAGO (casual-game-oriented social media platform), which increased by 57.9% year over year.

Average mobile MAUs of imo was 211.0 million.

The total number of paying users of YY increased by 9.8% to 4.5 million from 4.1 million in Q4 2018. Total number of paying users of Huya increased by 5.9% to 5.1 million from 4.8 million in Q4 2018. See Huya’s competitor Douyu here.

YY’s financial highlights in Q4 2019:

YY’s net revenues increased by 64.2% to RMB7,618.2 million (US$1,094.3 million) from RMB4,640.9 million in Q4 2018.

Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.1 was RMB172.8 million (US$24.8 million), compared to RMB694.7 million in Q4 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was RMB600.8 million (US$86.3 million), compared to RMB846.9 million in Q4 2018, primarily due to the impact of the consolidation of Bigo Inc (“Bigo”)

YY’s net revenues increased by 62.2% to RMB25,576.2 million (US$3,673.8 million) from RMB15,763.6 million in 2018. Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. was RMB3,445.2 million (US$494.9 million), compared to RMB2,209.0 million in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was RMB2,252.6 million (US$323.6 million), compared to RMB3,274.1 million in 2018.

