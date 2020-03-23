China Internet Watch

Social media company JOYY global mobile MAU over 485 million in 2019

JOYY, previously known as YY, saw its global average mobile MAUs grown to 485.2 million, 78.8% of which were from markets outside of China.

The average mobile MAUs of Likee (formerly known as Like) increased by 208.3% to 115.3 million in Q4 2019 from 37.4 million in Q4 2018.

The average mobile MAUs of JOYY’s global live streaming services increased by 21.5% to 158.9 million from 130.8 million in Q4 2018, 102.8 million of which were from China, including 41.2 million from YY, which increased by 3.8% year over year, and 61.6 million from Huya, which increased by 21.5% year over year.

56.1 million live streaming MAUs were from outside of China, including 23.1 million from BIGO LIVE, which increased by 18.6% year over year, and 33.0 million from HAGO (casual-game-oriented social media platform), which increased by 57.9% year over year.

Average mobile MAUs of imo was 211.0 million.

The total number of paying users of YY increased by 9.8% to 4.5 million from 4.1 million in Q4 2018. Total number of paying users of Huya increased by 5.9% to 5.1 million from 4.8 million in Q4 2018. See Huya’s competitor Douyu here.

YY’s financial highlights in Q4 2019:

  • YY’s net revenues increased by 64.2% to RMB7,618.2 million (US$1,094.3 million) from RMB4,640.9 million in Q4 2018.
  • Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.1 was RMB172.8 million (US$24.8 million), compared to RMB694.7 million in Q4 2018.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was RMB600.8 million (US$86.3 million), compared to RMB846.9 million in Q4 2018, primarily due to the impact of the consolidation of Bigo Inc (“Bigo”)

YY’s net revenues increased by 62.2% to RMB25,576.2 million (US$3,673.8 million) from RMB15,763.6 million in 2018. Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. was RMB3,445.2 million (US$494.9 million), compared to RMB2,209.0 million in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was RMB2,252.6 million (US$323.6 million), compared to RMB3,274.1 million in 2018.

