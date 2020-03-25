Insights of TikTok’s corporate accounts and TikTok Challenge

The number of Blue V accounts, corporate verified accounts with at least 1 post in the past 30 days, reached 158,000 on TikTok, 11.19 times compared to the same period last year, according to data collected by CaasData.

TikTok Verified Corporate Accounts

Culture & Art related accounts are still the majority among Blue V accounts, followed by Life Services, Fashion, Food & Cuisine, all witnessed very significant growth.

According to data from CaasData on the Top 200 corporate accoun...