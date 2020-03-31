Cloud infrastructure services spend in China increased by 64% in 2019

China’s cloud infrastructure services market grew 66.9% and reached US$3.3 billion in total spending in Q4 2019, accounting for 10.8% and the second largest of the global market, according to data from Canalys.

Alibaba Cloud remained the leading cloud service provider in Q4 2019, accounting for 46.4% of total spending. Tencent Cloud and Baidu AI Cloud both increased their shares to 18.0% and 8.8% respectively.

China’s top 3 accounted for 73% of the cloud infrastructure services by total spending in China in Q4 2019.

Read how some industries in China benefiting from the novel coronavirus outbreak

Alibaba Cloud offered credits to organizations to buy its Elastic Compute Service, cybersecurity and other services. It made its AI-powered platform available for free to research institutions to accelerate gene sequencing, protein screening and related work in treating and preventing coronavirus.

Tencent Cloud also made its platform available to research teams from universities across the country. It launched the Cloud Office Portfolio to support remote working, which includes Tencent Meeting and WeChat Work.

Baidu AI Cloud made its online doctor consultation platform free for any medical queries, which handled over 15 million interactions. And, it also opened its platform and AI algorithm for free to research institutions.

For full-year 2019, cloud infrastructure services spend in China increased by 63.7% to exceed US$10.7 billion.

Alibaba Cloud was the market leader, accounting for 46.1% of the market. Tencent Cloud was ranked second, with a 17.3% share. Amazon’s AWS was the third, followed by Baidu AI Cloud.

Coronavirus outbreak’s impact on China’s consumption