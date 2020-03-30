China smartphone shipment down 55% in Feb 2020; Huawei, Xiaomi captured 13%, 9% global market share

Samsung captured 22% global smartphone market share in terms of sales volumes in February 2020, followed by Apple (14.4%), Huawei (13.2%), and Xiaomi (9.2%), according to research company Counterpoint.

Huawei performed well above expectations, selling more than 12 million smartphones during February, seeing just a 1% drop in global market share.

Global Smartphone Sales in Feb 2020

China Domestic Mobile Phone Shipment in Feb 2020

China showed a huge decline of 38% in smartphone sales in F...