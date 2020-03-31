China advertising spend forecast by channels 2020-2021; mobile a key driver for growth

The estimated growth rate of advertising spending in China in 2020 is 3.9%, higher than 3% in 2019, according to the revised forecast from Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN).

DAN revised 2020's forecast from 6.9%. In particular, outdoor advertising spending is facing a difficult year, coupled with the impact of coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to decline by 6%.

Digital ad spends growth by channel 2019-2021

In China, mobile is still the driving force for growth, which will grow by 17.6% t...