Alibaba launched its own snacks brand Bonbater

Bonbater, a snacks brand owned by Alibaba with rising popularity on Taobao, is recently revealed by the Chinese media. What are Alibaba's advantages of running its own brand?

The official business registration information shows Bonbater's dealer is Hangzhou Xinxuan E-Commerce Co., Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taobao.

The company’s former legal representative is Jiang Fan, current president of Taobao and Tmall; and, its current legal representative is Zhang Di, head of Xinxuan...