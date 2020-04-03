Xiaomi highlights in 2019; MIUI MAU up 28% to 310M in 2019

In 2019, Xiaomi’s total revenue was RMB205.8 billion, an increase of 17.7% year-over-year. Adjusted net profit was RMB11.5 billion, an increase of 34.8% year-over-year. For Q4 2019, Xiaomi recorded RMB56.5 billion in revenue, an increase of 27.1% year-over-year, while adjusted net profit was RMB2.3 billion, an increase of 26.5% year-over-year.

For Q4 2019, Xiaomi achieved the highest year-over-year growth in smartphone shipments among the top five smartphone companies, according to Canalys.

In December 2019, monthly active users (“MAU”) of MIUI increased by 27.9% year-over-year to 309.6 million. As of December 31, 2019, the number of connected IoT devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) on its IoT platform reached 234.8 million, an increase of 55.6% year-over-year.

Xiaomi’s AI assistant had 60.4 million MAU in December 2019, an increase of 55.7% year-over-year. Xiaomi further expanded its global footprint with overseas revenue growing significantly, accounting for 44.3% of its total revenue in 2019.

Overseas revenue was RMB91.2 billion, an increase of 30.4% year-over-year. As of December 31, 2019, its products were sold in more than 90 countries and regions. According to Canalys, its smartphone shipments ranked the top five in 45 countries and regions in 2019.

In 2019, Xiaomi’s research and development expenses increased by 29.7% year-over-year to RMB7.5 billion. As of December 31, 2019, its total cash resources amounted to RMB66.0 billion.

Xiaomi Smartphone

In 2019, revenue from its smartphone segment reached RMB122.1 billion, an increase of 7.3% year-over-year. In Q4 2019, revenue from its smartphone segment was RMB30.8 billion, an increase of 22.8% year-over-year.

Xiaomi captured over 9% of the global smartphone market share in Feb 2020.

For 2019, Xiaomi shipped approximately 124.6 million units of smartphones, while in Q4 2019, shipments were approximately 32.6 million, an increase of 30.5% year-over-year.

In 2019, its dual-brand strategy showed encouraging results.

The Xiaomi brand focused on pioneering advanced technologies and successfully established a solid foothold in the premium smartphones segment.

The Redmi brand, on the other hand, continued to pursue the ultimate price-performance ratio across different price points and make innovative technologies readily accessible to the mass market.

With the launch of Mi 9 Pro, Mi CC9 Pro and the world’s first smartphone featuring surround display, Mi MIX Alpha, Xiaomi developed strong technological fundamentals in wireless charging, imaging, 5G technology, and next-generation smartphone design and are well poised to capture opportunities brought about by 5G technology in 2020.

In February 2020, Xiaomi launched its flagship 5G smartphone models the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

According to Canalys, the Redmi Note 7 was the best-selling smartphone model among all models made by Chinese companies in terms of global shipments in 2019.

In December 2019, Redmi launched its first 5G smartphone, the Redmi K30 5G, with pricing starting from RMB1,999, making it the first 5G smartphone priced below RMB2,000. Xiaomi believes the competitive pricing will accelerate the adoption of 5G smartphones by a larger population, enabling more people to enjoy leading technologies.

In 2019, the average selling price of its smartphones increased by 2.2% compared to 2018 and the gross margin of the smartphone segment increased to 7.2% from 6.2% in 2018.

In 2020, Xiaomi will continue to focus on 5G smartphones development and strengthen its presence in the premium smartphones segment, which will lead to further ASP expansion.

IoT and lifestyle products

In 2019, revenue from its IoT and lifestyle products segment was RMB62.1 billion, an increase of 41.7% year-over-year.

In Q4 2019, revenue from its IoT and lifestyle products segment was RMB19.5 billion, an increase of 30.5% year-over-year.

AIoT market in China has reached 380.8 billion yuan in 2019, with an increase of over 47%;

Xiaomi achieved leading positions in key IoT products that are controlling hubs for its AIoT platform, including TVs, wearable devices and smart speakers.

In 2019, its global TV shipments reached 12.8 million units, an increase of 51.9% year-over-year. In mainland China, its annual smart TV shipments exceeded 10 million units, which Xiaomi believe set an unprecedented record in China’s TV industry.

According to AVC, its TV shipments ranked first in mainland China and fifth globally in 2019. Xiaomi also ranked first in India in terms of smart TV shipments for seven consecutive quarters as of Q4 2019 according to IDC.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi is the world's largest smart wearable device (including smartwatch and wristband) brand in 2019 by shipments. Xiaomi also ranked the top three in terms of smart speaker shipments in mainland China in 2019 according to IDC.

Xiaomi also continued to expand its product portfolio in key smart home products by launching new products including washing machines and refrigerators.

In 2019, its IoT products won over 50 renowned design awards around the world. Recently, its Mijia Smart Baseboard Heater won the 2020 Red Dot: Best of the Best Award and Mijia Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner won the 2020 iF Design Gold Award.

Xiaomi Internet services

In 2019, revenue from internet services reached RMB19.8 billion, an increase of 24.4% year-over-year. For the fourth quarter, revenue was RMB5.7 billion, an increase of 41.1% year-over-year.

In December 2019, MAU of MIUI increased by 27.9% year-over-year to 309.6 million with mainland China’s MAU of MIUI standing at 109.0 million.

In Q4 2019, advertising revenue was RMB3.0 billion, an increase of 17.8% year-over-year.

The MAU of its news feed service increased by 32.6% year-over-year to 78.7 million in December 2019. This was further bolstered by its efforts in increasing monetization through the optimization of its recommendation algorithms and diversification of its advertising customer base by expanding into more vertical industries.

In Q4 2019, online gaming revenue increased by 44.4% year-over-year to RMB874.4 million, mainly due to the strong performance of many popular games operating on its platform.

Diversification of its internet services has become a key growth driver of its internet services revenue.

In Q4 2019, its internet services revenue outside of advertising and gaming from mainland China smartphones, including those generated from the Youpin e-commerce platform, fintech business, TV internet services and overseas internet services, increased by 112.6% year-over-year and accounted for 43.0% of its total internet services revenue.

In 2019, the GMV of its Youpin e-commerce business grew rapidly, with annual GMV surpassing RMB10.0 billion. During the year, Xiaomi has enlarged its merchandise portfolio, insisted on selecting high-quality goods that appeal to its customers and increased its efforts in new customer acquisition.

As a result, the number of active buyers on Youpin showed strong growth momentum.

In Q4 2019, its fintech business delivered strong revenue growth, mainly driven by the growth in its consumer finance business. In January 2020, Xiaomi Finance successfully obtained a consumer-financing license from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Xiaomi will continue to strengthen risk controls and strictly follow regulatory rules to maintain the healthy growth of its fintech business.

In Q4 2019, its TV internet services grew quickly primarily driven by the growth of its subscription business. In December 2019, MAU of its smart TVs and Mi Box were approximately 27.7 million, an increase of 49.1% year-over-year.

As of December 31, 2019, Xiaomi had 3.7 million paying subscribers, an increase of 62.9% year-over-year. Lastly, its overseas internet services business also witnessed rapid growth.

In India, 10 of its mobile apps recorded MAU of over 50 million in December 2019, including its Mi Browser, Mi Video and GetApps (an overseas version of Mi App Store).

Overseas markets

In 2019, overseas revenue was RMB91.2 billion, an increase of 30.4% year-over-year.

In Q4 2019, overseas revenue increased by 40.7% year-over-year to RMB26.4 billion, accounting for 46.8% of total revenue for the period. In Q4 2019, Xiaomi was the largest smartphone brand in India by shipments for the tenth consecutive quarter, capturing a market share of approximately 28.7%, according to IDC.

In Western Europe, Xiaomi continued to expand its market share.

According to Canalys, its smartphone shipments in the region grew 115.4% year-over-year in Q4 2019. In Spain, Xiaomi was the second-largest smartphone maker by shipments, achieving 65.7% year-over-year growth with a 22.8% market share.

Xiaomi ranked fourth in both France and Italy, with its smartphone shipments increasing by 69.9% and 206.2% year-over-year, respectively.

In 2019, its overseas IoT revenue grew rapidly, driven by the robust sales of its best-selling IoT products in overseas markets, including its smart TVs, wristbands, TWS earphones, and electric scooters.

In 2020, Xiaomi plans to step up its efforts in promoting its popular IoT products to more countries and regions.

Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak

In terms of the supply chain, Xiaomi experienced a temporary disruption in production in February and March 2020, due to the extended shutdown of Chinese factories.

However, its production capacity has recovered to 80%–90% of normal levels as of the date of this announcement. For its mainland China market, during the peak of the outbreak, its offline sales were affected as most of its stores were closed or operated at shortened hours with significantly lower customer traffic.

However, Xiaomi was comparatively less impacted due to its strength in online channels.

Xiaomi has seen smartphone shipments rebounding quickly in late March 2020, showing the resilience of smartphone demand.

For its overseas market, given that the epidemic is still affecting countries and regions around the world as of the date of this announcement, Xiaomi is closely monitoring and assessing its impact, which will likely defer the overall consumption in the affected countries.

While its overseas demand will undoubtedly be affected, particularly in the second quarter of 2020, Xiaomi believes the overall impact is currently manageable.

Investments

As of December 31, 2019, Xiaomi had invested in more than 290 companies with an aggregated book value of approximately RMB30.0 billion.

Xiaomi expanded its investment into supply chain companies to strengthen its partnership with key component suppliers, enhance its sourcing and manufacturing abilities in advanced technology and facilitate the development of the industries, in particular around 5G, IoT, AI, integrated circuits, advanced manufacturing, and industrial internet.

An increasing number of its investee companies have gone public.

In February 2020, Roborock, one of its investee companies, was successfully listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of Shanghai Stock Exchange (“STAR Market”) in China, becoming its first ecosystem investee company to list on the STAR Market.

In Q4 2019, net gains on disposal of investments (after tax) were RMB869.0 million.