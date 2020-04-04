JD.com founder Richard Liu resigns as a general manager

Jingdong Century Trading Co., Ltd., the operating entity of Jingdong, has undergone changes in its business registrations on April 2, 2020.

Richard Liu (Liu Qiangdong), the founder of Jingdong, resigned as the legal representative, executive director, and general manager, according to data from Tianyancha.

Xu Lei, the CEO of Jingdong Retail, took over as the executive director, manager and legal representative. At the same time, Li Yayun withdrew from the position of supervisor and Miao Xiaohong took over.

Since this year, Liu Qiangdong has resigned as the legal representative, chairman, or other senior management of 46 companies, including JD Shuke, JD Logistics, and JD Cloud. But, he is still the legal representative of 33 companies, a shareholder in 30 companies, and 226 senior managers.

Richard Liu still has absolute control over Jingdong (JD.com).

According to the latest financial report, Mr. Liu holds 15.4% of the equity of JD group, which is the second-largest shareholder with 79% voting rights. Tencent’s Yellow River Investment is the largest shareholder with only 4.5% voting rights.

Jingdong annual active customer accounts increased by 18.6% to 362.0 million in 2019. Mobile monthly active users in December 2019 increased by 41%.