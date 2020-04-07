Sales from Alibaba live streaming platform grew by 150% for 3 consecutive years

Taobao sales referred from Taobao Live, Alibaba's live streaming platform, grew by 150% for 3 consecutive years from 2017 to 2019.

Hangzhou, the headquarter of Alibaba Group and Taobao, accounts for over 10% of the total number of live-streaming anchors on Taobao Live. Guangzhou, Lianyungang, Suqian, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Suzhou, Jinhua, and Wenzhou are also in the top 10.

The number of live streaming accounts on Taobao Live more than doubled in 2019.

The nu...