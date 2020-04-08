China third-party mobile payment market overview in 2019

In the fourth quarter of 2019, China's third-party mobile payment transactions reached 59.8 trillion yuan (US$8.56 trillion), with a year-on-year growth rate of 13.4%.

The proportion of mobile consumption in China's third-party mobile payment increased to 24.5% in Q4 2019 from22.2% in Q3 2019.

Alipay and Tenpay continued to dominate the third-party mobile payment in China in Q4 2019 with 55.1% and 38.9% market share respectively.

The offline QR-code payment increased by 11.6...