China CPI up 4.3% in March 2020, pork up 116%

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) went up by 4.3% year-on-year in March 2020, with an increase of 4.0% in urban areas and 5.3% in rural areas.

The food prices went up by 18.3%, and the non-food prices increased by 0.7%. The prices of consumer goods went up by 6.2%, and prices of services grew by 1.1%.

From January to March 2020, on average, the overall consumer prices were up by 4.9% from the same period of the previous year.

In March, China’s consumer prices dropped by 1.2% month-on-month. Among them, the prices in urban and rural were down by 1.2 and 1.3% respectively; the prices of foodstuff decreased by 3.8%, that of non-foodstuff decreased by 0.4%; and that of consumer goods went down by 1.7%, and hat of services fell 0.3%.

In March, prices of Food, Tobacco, and Liquor went up by 13.6% year-on-year, affecting nearly 4.10 percentage points increase in the CPI.

Livestock meat price up by 78.0% affecting nearly 3.44 percentage points increase in the CPI ( the price of pork was up by 116.4% affecting nearly 2.79 percentage points increase in the CPI);

affecting nearly 2.79 percentage points increase in the CPI); The price of aquatic products rose by 2.8% affecting nearly 0.05 percentage point increase in the CPI

The price of eggs went up by 1.9% affecting the CPI up by about 0.01 percentage point

Fresh fruit and vegetable prices dropped by 6.1 and 0.1% affecting the CPI down by 0.12 percentage point in total.

Coronavirus outbreak’s impact on China’s consumption