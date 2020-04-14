Postponed or canceled purchase due to Covid-19: China vs. US vs. UK

65% of Chinese consumers have postponed or canceled their traveling due to the impact of COVID-19, according to a survey by Strategy Analytics. 43%, 41%, and 37% have postponed or canceled the holidays, automobile purchases, and smartphone purchases respectively.

Smartphones and 5G were not immune from delayed purchasing in China. 37% have delayed a new smartphone purchase and 32% delayed 5G adoption.

In comparison, about one-third of consumers from the U.S. and UK have canceled or pos...