China smartphone shipments down 35% in Q1 2020

In March 2020, the total shipments of China's domestic mobile phone market reached 21.756 million units, a decrease of 23.3% according to China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT); and, 5G mobile phones shipments reached 6.215 million units.

39 new mobile phone models were released in March in China, representing a decrease of 25.0%, 24 of which are 5G handsets. In March 2020, the smartphone shipments reached 21.029 million in China, down 21.9% year-on-year. Android p...