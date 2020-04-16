Megvii to empower cosmetics retailers with virtual makeup solutions

Kuangshi Technologies, or Megvii as China's largest facial recognition developer, released FaceStyle beauty cloud solution to empower the beauty industry with AI technologies such as face recognition and human image processing.

Through the online makeup trial SDK/API and offline makeup trial app solutions for brick-and-mortar stores, consumers can easily and virtually try out the makeup and cosmetics products.

Real lipstick coloring vs. simulated coloring

The application of offline make...