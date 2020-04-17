China’s retail sales dropped by 19% in Q1 2020

In Q1 2020, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China reached 7,858.0 billion yuan (US$1,110.14 billion), down by 19.0% year on year.

In March, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 2,645.0 billion yuan, down by 15.8%, a decline narrowed by 4.7 percentage points compared to that of the first two months.

The retail sales of goods went down by 12.0%, a decline narrowed by 5.6 percentage points compared to that of the first two months.

The retail sales in urban areas in Q1 2020 reached 6,785.5 billion yuan, down by 19.1%; and the retail sales in rural areas stood at 1,072.5 billion yuan, down by 17.7%.

The income of catering was 602.6 billion yuan, down by 44.3%; and the retail sales of goods were 7,255.3 billion yuan, down by 15.8%.

The grain, oil and food, beverages and traditional Chinese and western medicines by businesses above the designated size grew by 12.6%, 4.1% and 2.9% respectively, or 2.9 percentage points, 1.0 percentage point and 2.7 percentage points higher than the growth in the first two months.

The online retail sales reached 2,216.9 billion yuan (US$313.19 billion), down by 0.8% year on year.

Specifically, the online retail sales of physical goods were 1,853.6 billion yuan, up by 5.9%, 2.9 percentage points higher than that of the first two months, accounting for 23.6% of the total retail sales of consumer goods, 2.1 percentage points higher than that of the first two months.

Sales from Alibaba live streaming platform grew by 150% for 3 consecutive years