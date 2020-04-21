China Internet Watch

Education trends in China amid COVID-19; K12 demand fastest growth

During the period of epidemic, the Internet has become the main source for people to acquire knowledge.

Over the 30-day period from mid-Feb to mid-March, the average number of daily searches for knowledge content related to education on Baidu is over 350 million, an increase of 86% year over year. K12 and foreign languages are the most popular while searches for studying abroad dropped by 49%.

While the average daily plays of knowledge related videos reached 150 million, the user time spe...

