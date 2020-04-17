Baidu launched cloud-based virtual smartphone

Baidu Smart Cloud officially released "Cloud Mobile Phone". The so-called Cloud Mobile Phone is a virtual smartphone with all applications running on the cloud so that the performance of the mobile phones can no longer be limited by its hardware.
Baidu Cloud Phone is a combination of ARM server, cloud computing, and Android OS.
It is based on the independently developed ARM server and ARM virtualization technology; it provides a cluster management and control platform for virtual phones i...
