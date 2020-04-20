China per capita income down 3.9% in Q1 2020, expenditure down 12.5%

In Q1 2020, the nationwide per capita disposable income of residents was 8,561 yuan, a nominal increase of 0.8% year on year, or a real decrease of 3.9% after deducting price factors.

per capita disposable income: Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2020

In terms of permanent residence, the per capita disposable income of urban households was 11,691 yuan, a nominal increase of 0.5%, or a real decrease of 3.9 percent.

The per capita disposable income of rural households was 4,641 yuan, a nominal increase of ...