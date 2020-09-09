Chinese influencer platforms: Weibo, Douyin, Kuaishou, Xiaohongshu

Each of the biggest influencer community platforms, including Weibo, Douyin (TikTok's Chinese version), Kuaishou (Kwai's Chinese version), and Xiaohongshu, has its own characteristics and features, which also come from the differences in terms of KOL follower bases. Top 10,000 KOLs by Total Followers Weibo: after years of operation and user retention, all of the Top 10,000 KOL accounts have over one million followers, among which 91% have between 1 million and 10 million followers according to...

Already subscribed? Sign in.

Don't Miss Out.

Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.

Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.

View subscription options »

Cancel at any time