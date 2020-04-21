Chinese cities issuing billions worth of e-coupons to stimulate consumption

Wuhan city government announced last Friday that it has officially launched “Wuhan Purchase 2020 consumption promotion campaign” with WeChat Pay and other platforms, which will issue 500 million yuan (US$70.73 million) of shopping vouchers.

These coupons are for all people in Wuhan. WeChat real-name verified users can enter the corresponding mini program to collect the coupon.

At the same time, there are 1.8 billion yuan (US$254.63 million) worth of business coupons issued by online platforms. The first phase started at 12:00 p.m. on April 19 and will last for six weeks until May 31 2020. And, the second phase will start on 1 June 2020.

One coupon can be collected at a time, with a face value of 10 yuan, 20 yuan, 50 yuan, and 80 yuan. The first phase will have 30 million yuan coupons, redeemable from 20th April onwards.

The Wuhan consumption voucher received by consumers through the WeChat mini program is applicable to the merchants who use WeChat merchant payment settlement. However, merchants who use the personal WeChat payment code, will not accept those vouchers.

According to Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the city’s fifth round of e-consumption coupons was issued at 8pm of 20 April, with a total of 1.5 million digital card packages. Each has a total value of 50 yuan, including 5 general consumption coupons with a value of 10 yuan each and 10 yuan further subsidy for every 40 yuan consumption.

As of 24:00 on April 16, 321 million yuan (US$45.41 mn) of Hangzhou government subsidies had been claimed in the first four rounds of coupon campaigns driving a total consumption of 3.422 billion yuan (US$484.05 bn).

As of 20 April 2020, cities in Guangdong province have issued 1 billion yuan worth of e-coupons.

China GDP declined by 6.8% in Q1 2020