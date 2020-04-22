China gaming revenues rose 25% in Q1 2020

Gaming revenues in China exceeded 73.2 billion yuan (US$10.31 bn) in Q1 2020, an increase of 25% compared with Q4 2019 according to a joint report by China Audio-Video Digital Publishing Association and IDC.

Revenues from mobile gaming rose 37.6% QoQ to 55.4 billion yuan (US$7.80 bn), accounting for 75.6% of total gaming revenues in the Chinese market. Revenues from computer-based games fell 1.1% QoQ.

Domestic market revenues from Chinese game developers increased by 29.7% QoQ to 62.4 billion yuan while overseas market revenues rose 31.2% to US$3.8 billion. The US, Japan, and South Korea are the main revenue sources, accounting for 67.6% of total overseas revenues.

The number of gaming users in China grew to 654 million in Q1 2020, an addition of 2 million from Q4 2019. Female gaming users increased by 17.05% QoQ in Q1 2020 with 19.24 billion yuan revenues. E-sports gaming users grew by 8.31% with total revenues of 39.1 billion yuan in Q1 2020.

