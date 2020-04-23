90 million Chinese to travel on upcoming holiday; airfares down 30%

Labor’s Day holiday is one week away as China welcomes its first major holiday since the COVID-19 outbreak. Once a golden week lasting 7 days, Labor’s Day 2020 will last for 5 days starting on the first day of May.

The average airfares for Chinese travelers during this year’s Labor’s Day are about 30% lower than last year, according to a joint report by Alibaba’s OTA Fliggy and Amap. However, hotel prices are down about only 2%.

Around 90 million Chinese travelers will embark on trips during this year’s Labor’s Day holiday, twice as many as the number of people who traveled during the Qingming Festival holiday earlier this month, according to a report by China’s largest OTA Ctrip (Trip.Com).

About 43.3 million people went on vacation during Qingming Festival with a total expenditure of 8.3 billion yuan (US$1.17 billion).

Sales of scenic spot tickets and package deals during the holiday have both nearly doubled this month after many local governments handed out travel coupons to residents.

Some 4,000 tourists spots will be open, the highest since the coronavirus outbreak began though they will be operating at 30% of capacity to prevent further spreading.

The Chinese government hasn’t lifted the restriction on inter-provincial and cross-border tours. So, travel agencies can only operate tours within the province.

