China evening podcast users overview 2020

31.2% of the Chinese population have the habit of listening to audiobooks. And, China has over 200 million evening podcast users with a total playing duration of 10.9 billion hours, according to a recent report from research company Analysis.

Users' evening usage time in the mobile audio segment account for 46.3% of the total usage time, which is higher than that in online video, short video, and mobile music.

In recent years, the "night economy" is regarded as a new growth point of ur...