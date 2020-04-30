China’s mobile search market overview 2020

The number of mobile search users grew to 705 million in 2019 in China, according to a Chinese research company iiMedia.

Baidu has the largest market share reaching over 70% mobile users in China, followed by Shenma and Sogou.

The actual spending on search advertisements in China was 1.13 times higher than the budget. Over 40% of advertisers spent over 50,000 yuan on search engine ads in 2019.

Close to 30% of China's mobile search users often searched for products on search ...