Alibaba Cloud’s IaaS market share in APAC over 28% in 2019

Alibaba Cloud, or called Aliyun in China, announced that it has the third biggest market share in the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market and the biggest in the Asia Pacific region for the third year in a row in 2019, according to a report from Gartner.

Alibaba’s market share in the global IaaS market climbed to 9.1% in 2019, up from 7.7% the year earlier. And, its market share in the Asia Pacific region increased to 28.2% last year, from 26.1% in 2018.

Alibaba Cloud currently has 63 availability zones in 21 regions, serving millions of customers across the globe. It has more than 70 security and compliance accreditations worldwide.

Alibaba Cloud is committed to offering enhanced cloud services to more clients across the globe. It announced last week that it will invest an additional 200 billion yuan (US$28 billion) in the next three years on its cloud infrastructure, focusing on technologies including operating system, servers, chips and network.

Alibaba Cloud is the technology and public cloud platform underpinning Alibaba’s rich and diverse ecosystem, which ranges from e-commerce and payment, to logistics and supply chain management solutions.

It supported $38.4 billion in transactions on a single day during Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival last year.

In addition to Gartner’s findings, an earlier report from IDC showed that Alibaba Cloud recorded the fastest year-on-year revenue growth versus other global cloud service providers in the first half of last year.

