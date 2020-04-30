Ant Financial’s digital bank MYbank saw net profit growth of 91% in 2019

MYbank, a digital bank under Ant Financial Services Group, served 20.87 million small and micro businesses (SME) in China as of the end of 2019, an increase of 70% YoY, according to its annual report.

MYbank worked with more than 400 financial partners to provide business loans to those Chinese SMEs as of 2019, and 80% of MYbank loan users had previously never received business loans from banks.

The average outstanding loan size for MYbank users was 31,000 yuan (US$4,436.19) in 2019, an in...