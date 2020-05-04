China to account for 44% of global robotics market (including drones) by 2024

China is the largest robotics (including drones) market in the world. It is expected to account for 38% of the global total in 2020, with a total expenditure of US$47.38 billion according to IDC.

By 2024, China will account for 44% of the global market. And, it will reach US$121.12 billion.

IDC believes that in the forecast period of 2020-2024, robotics will see higher expenditure. But, the growth rate of the drones market (5-year CAGR of 54.3%) is faster than that of robotics market (...