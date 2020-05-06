How “Lite” apps help drive tech companies’ growth in China

Alibaba launched a "Lite" version of its DingTalk, an enterprise communication and collaboration platform in early April 2020. And, ByteDance also launched a light version of its enterprise messaging app Feishu.

Launching a "Lite" version of a mobile app is a common tactic in the Chinese companies' competitions, which is a lightweight version of the original app with a focus on key features and simplified user experience. This article shares insights on the rational and growth strategies behi...