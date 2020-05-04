JD partners with Cloudflare in China’s cloud market

Cloudflare announced a significant strategic partnership with JD Cloud & AI, the cloud and intelligent technology business unit of JD.com (Jingdong).

Through this partnership, Cloudflare will be adding 150 data centers in mainland China, an increase of over 700% in the region. The partnership will also enable JD to provide a Cloudflare-powered service to China-based customers.

Cloudflare has helped their global customers deliver a secure, fast, and reliable Internet experience for China-based visitors since 2015. Cloudflare customers currently are able to extend their configurations with the click of a button across data centers in 17 cities in mainland China.

Partnering with JD Cloud & AI provides not only local expertise, but also a relationship with one of the world’s largest logistics, e-commerce, and Internet companies, JD.com.

JD Cloud & AI has made serving a global audience a key part of its strategy and has partnered with the likes of Microsoft and Citrix to build on this strategy. Importantly, like Cloudflare, the company has continued to invest in its infrastructure through the current pandemic, and has been critical to keeping China’s supply chains flowing and its businesses functioning.

Cloudflare’s partnership with JD Cloud & AI will allow international businesses to grow their online presence in China without having to worry about managing separate tools with separate vendors for security and performance in China.

Customers will benefit from greater performance and security inside China using the same configurations that they use with Cloudflare everywhere else in the world.

Using Cloudflare’s international network outside of China, and JD Cloud & AI’s network inside of China, any enterprise can rapidly and securely deploy cloud-based firewall, WAN optimization, distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation, content delivery, DNS services, and Cloudflare Workers, its serverless computing solution, worldwide.

JD Cloud & AI will use Cloudflare’s international network outside of China, and the JD Cloud & AI network inside of China, to allow any China-based enterprise to use Cloudflare’s integrated performance and security services worldwide, all seamlessly controlled from within the JD Cloud & AI dashboard.

Data Management. Cloudflare operates all services outside of China, and JD Cloud & AI all services inside of China. No Cloudflare customer traffic passes through the China network unless a customer explicitly opts-in to the service.

For Cloudflare customers that opt-in to proxying content inside China, traffic and log data from outside of China is not stored in the China network or shared with our partner.

