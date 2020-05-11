Alibaba launched Tmall Luxury Soho, targeting Gen-Z luxury shoppers

Alibaba quietly launched Luxury Soho, a new channel on the Tmall e-commerce platform targeting young and value-conscious luxury shoppers.

Coach, MCM among the first to join Luxury Soho

Luxury Soho is named after New York’s fashionable Soho district. It's created as a solution to help luxury brands attract younger consumers as well as those who may even be new to luxury.

Tmall Luxury Pavilion vs. Tmall Luxury Soho

Alibaba created Tmall Luxury Pavilion in 2017, where consumers can find the...