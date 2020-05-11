China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / E-Commerce & Online Shopping / Alibaba launched Tmall Luxury Soho, targeting Gen-Z luxury shoppers

Alibaba launched Tmall Luxury Soho, targeting Gen-Z luxury shoppers

By

Alibaba quietly launched Luxury Soho, a new channel on the Tmall e-commerce platform targeting young and value-conscious luxury shoppers.

Coach, MCM among the first to join Luxury Soho

Luxury Soho is named after New York’s fashionable Soho district. It's created as a solution to help luxury brands attract younger consumers as well as those who may even be new to luxury.
Tmall Luxury Pavilion vs. Tmall Luxury Soho
Alibaba created Tmall Luxury Pavilion in 2017, where consumers can find the...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

10 Shares
Share
WhatsApp
Share
Email
Tweet