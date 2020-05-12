China smartphone shipment up 17% YoY in April 2020

China's domestic mobile phone shipments were 41.7 million in April 2020, up 14.2% year-over-year (YoY) according to China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

48 new models were released in the month, up 14.3% YoY. Over the past 4 months, domestic mobile phone shipments were 90.7 million and the number of new models were 137, down 20.1% and 18.0% YoY respectively.

5G Mobile Phones

China's domestic 5G mobile phone shipments were 16.4 million in April 2020 and repres...