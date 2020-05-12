39% of students in China have returned to schools in May 2020

As of May 11 2020, 107.792 million students have resumed school classes, accounting for 39% of the total number of students in China, according to the Ministry of Education.

Among them, the number of college students is over 2.9 million. At present, only four regions haven’t opened colleges or universities, namely Beijing, Hebei, Hubei, and Heilongjiang.

The returned students also include:

Senior middle school: 21.615 million from all provinces

Vocational college: 3.27 million from 24 provinces

Junior middle school: 31.48 million from 29 provinces

Primary schools: 43.84 million from 21 provinces

Kindergarten: 4.58 million from 8 provinces

Postponed or canceled purchase due to Covid-19: China vs. US vs. UK