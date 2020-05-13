China CPI up 3.3% in April 2020

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) went up by 3.3% year-on-year in April 2020, with an increase of 3.0% in urban and 4.0% in rural, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

The food prices went up by 14.8%, and the non-food prices increased by 0.4%. The prices of consumer goods went up by 4.7%, and that of services grew by 0.9%.

From January to April, on average, the overall consumer prices were up by 4.5% from the same period of the previous year.

In April, national consumer prices dropped by 0.9% month-on-month. Among them, the prices in urban and rural were down by 0.8 and 1.0% respectively; the prices of foodstuff decreased by 3.0%, that of non-foodstuff decreased by 0.2%; and that of consumer goods went down by 1.3%, and that of services unchanged.

Year-on-Year Changes of Prices by Categories

In April, prices of food, tobacco and liquor went up by 11.3% year-on-year, affecting nearly 3.39 percentage points increase in the CPI.

livestock meat price up by 66.7%, affecting nearly 2.97 percentage points increase in the CPI (the price of pork was up by 96.9%, affecting nearly 2.36 percentage points increase in the CPI);

the price of aquatic products rose by 2.3%, affecting nearly 0.04 percentage point increase in the CPI;

the price of grain rose by 1.2%, affecting nearly 0.02 percentage point increase in the CPI;

fresh fruit and vegetable prices dropped by 10.5 and 3.7%, affecting the CPI down by 0.21 and 0.10 percentage point in total;

the price of eggs went down by 2.7%, affecting the CPI down by about 0.02 percentage points.

Prices in health care rose by 2.2%;, that of education, culture and entertainment, and daily goods and services increased by 2.0% and 0.1%; transportation and communications, clothing and housing fell 4.9%, 0.4%, and 0.3%.

Month-on-Month Changes of Prices by Categories

In April, food, tobacco and alcohol prices went down by 2.1% month-on-month, affecting CPI decrease by 0.68 percentage point.

fresh vegetable prices went down by 8.0%, affecting CPI down by 0.23 percentage point;

livestock meat prices dropped by 5.5%, affecting nearly 0.42 percentage point decrease in the CPI (price of pork was down by 7.6%, affecting nearly 0.38 percentage point decrease in the CPI);

fresh fruits prices fell by 2.2%, affecting CPI down by 0.04 percentage point;

egg prices dropped by 1.9%, affecting CPI down by 0.01 percentage point;

the price of grain rose by 0.4%, affecting CPI up by 0.01 percentage point.

Coronavirus outbreak’s impact on China’s consumption