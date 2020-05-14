China Internet Watch

China’s mobile payment market overview Q1 2020

By March 2020, the number of online payment users in China has reached 768 million, an increase of 168 million over the end of 2018, accounting for 85.0% of the total Internet users.

The number of mobile online payment users has reached 765 million, an increase of 182 million over the end of 2018, accounting for 85.3% of mobile Internet users according to CNNIC.

China's third-party mobile payment market grew by 2.3% to 56.7 trillion yuan in the first quarter of 2020, according to data fro...

