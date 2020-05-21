Xiaomi in Q1 2020; overseas market accounts for half of total revenues

In Q1 2020, Xiaomi’s total revenue for the period reached RMB49.7 billion, representing an increase of 13.6% year-over-year. Adjusted net profit for the period was RMB2.3 billion, an increase of 10.6% year-over-year.

Benefiting from the continued expansion in its global smartphone market share, the monthly active users (“MAU”) of MIUI increased to 330.7 million, an increase of 26.7% year-over-year.

As of March 31, 2020, the number of connected IoT devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) on Xiaomi IoT platform reached 252.0 million, an increase of 42.6% year-over-year.

Xiaomi AI assistant Xiao Ai had 70.5 million MAU in March 2020, an increase of 54.9% year-over-year.

Revenue from its internet services segment in Q1 2020 increased by 38.6% year-over-year to RMB5.9 billion, accounting for a record high of 11.9% of its total revenue. Revenue from overseas markets in Q1 2020 totaled RMB24.8 billion, an increase of 47.8% year-over-year, for the first time, accounting for half of its total revenue.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi smartphone shipments in Western Europe increased by 79.3% year-over-year and it attained the largest market share in Spain for the first time.

Xiaomi Smartphone

In Q1 2020, revenue from Xiaomi’s smartphone segment totaled RMB30.3 billion, an increase of 12.3% year-over-year. It shipped 29.2 million units of smartphones in Q1 2020, an increase of 4.7% year-over-year.

According to Canalys, in the first quarter of 2020, Xiaomi ranked 4th globally in terms of smartphone shipments, and Xiaomi’s market share rose to 11.1%. Xiaomi was one of only two of the top five smartphone companies worldwide to maintain year-over-year growth in shipments.

In February 2020, Xiaomi launched Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Shipments of Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro exceeded 1 million units two months after their launch, enabling the Xiaomi brand to further strengthen its position in the premium smartphone market.

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were launched overseas in late March with prices starting at €799 and €999, respectively. Boosted by Xiaomi’s premium smartphone models, the average selling price (“ASP”) of Xiaomi’s smartphones increased by 7.2% year-over-year in Q1 2020.

The ASP of Xiaomi’s smartphones in mainland China and overseas markets increased by 18.7% and 13.7% year-over-year respectively.

In April 2020, Xiaomi launched Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition to target the younger consumer segments. With prices starting at RMB2,099, it features a 50x periscope telephoto lens camera and other advanced technologies. Mi 10 Lite 5G was launched in March 2020 in overseas markets, with prices starting at €349.

The Redmi brand continued to introduce highly competitive products at different price points. In March 2020, Redmi launched its flagship K series Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, sporting premium features including the Snapdragon 865 processor, LPDDR5, and UFS 3.1, while also featuring a pop-up camera, allowing Xiaomi’s customers to enjoy a full flagship experience at a reasonable price.

On the back of the highly popular Redmi Note 8 series, the second best-selling smartphone model globally in Q1 2020 according to Canalys, Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 9S and Redmi Note 9 Pro in overseas markets, carrying on the ultimate price-performance value proposition of the Redmi brand.

In April 2020, Xiaomi released MIUI 12, the latest version of Xiaomi’s smartphone operating system. Equipped with Xiaomi’s proprietary Mi Light Cone Animation Framework, MIUI 12 offers remarkable animation and a stunning visualized user interface.

In addition, MIUI 12 has introduced a privacy and data protection framework, which enables users to have full visibility of sensitive data retrieval, take control over app permissions, and mask their identity information to remain incognito. MIUI 12 is the world’s first mobile operating system to pass the TÜV Rheinland “Enhanced Privacy Protection for Android Systems” test.

Xiaomi IoT

In Q1 2020, revenue from Xiaomi’s IoT and lifestyle products segment was RMB13.0 billion, increase of 7.8%. Xiaomi’s smart TV business continued to maintain its leading position in both mainland China and overseas markets.

In Q1 2020, despite the overall decline in TV shipments globally due to the pandemic, Xiaomi’s global shipments of smart TVs still increased by 3.0% year-over-year to 2.7 million units.

According to All View Cloud (“AVC”), in Q1 2020, Xiaomi’s TV shipments in mainland China ranked 1st for five consecutive quarters and its global TV shipments ranked among the top five.

In March 2020, Xiaomi launched Redmi Smart TV Max 98”, priced from RMB19,999 (about US$2,815), significantly lower than other ultra-large TVs, bringing high-end TVs to the mass market.

In Q1 2020, Xiaomi continued to expand Xiaomi’s IoT product portfolio and promote the interconnectivity of Xiaomi’s AIoT platform.

In February 2020, Xiaomi introduced Mi AIoT Router AX3600, a WiFi 6 enabled AIoT router, which greatly improves upstream and downstream network speeds, making Xiaomi the first brand in China to support WiFi 6 technology from terminals to routers.

In addition, Xiaomi also launched Mi 65W Fast Charger with GaN Tech, Redmi Smart Display 8” and Mi Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Charging, all of which enjoyed widespread popularity.

The sales of Xiaomi’s routers increased by 124.0% year-over-year in Q1 2020 and according to AVC, ranked 2nd in mainland China in terms of online router shipments. Sales of Xiaomi’s Xiaomi TWS Earphones, Mi Band, Mi Electric Scooter and Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner increased by 619.6%, 56.0%, 40.7% and 40.0% year-over-year, respectively.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi ranked 1st in terms of wearable band shipments and 3rd in terms of True Wireless Stereo (“TWS”) earbuds shipments globally in 2019. According to iResearch, Xiaomi also ranked 1st in terms of electric scooter shipments globally in 2019.

Xiaomi Internet Services

In Q1 2020, revenue from Xiaomi’s internet services segment reached RMB5.9 billion, representing an increase of 38.6% year-over-year, accounting for a record high of 11.9% of Xiaomi’s total revenue.

User activity and time spent on Xiaomi’s devices increased in Q1 2020. In March 2020, the MAU of MIUI increased by 26.7% year-over-year to 330.7 million, while the mainland China MAU of MIUI reached 111.5 million.

In Q1 2020, advertising revenue was RMB2.7 billion, an increase of 16.6% year-over-year.

In Q1 2020, online gaming revenue increased by 80.5% year-over-year to RMB1.5 billion, mainly due to the fast-growing online gaming market in mainland China and higher online gaming average revenue per user from Xiaomi’s premium smartphone users.

In Q1 2020, internet services revenue outside of advertising and gaming from mainland China smartphones, including those generated from the Youpin e-commerce platform, fintech business, TV internet services and overseas internet services, increased by 71.5% year-over-year and accounted for 38.1% of Xiaomi’s total internet services revenue.

Xiaomi’s Youpin e-commerce platform continued to broaden its offerings and provide uninterrupted services to customers. The number of new users increased significantly in Q1 2020, laying a strong foundation for further expansion.

In March 2020, MAU of Xiaomi’s smart TVs and Mi Box reached 30.4 million, representing an increase of 46.8% year-over-year. As of March 31, 2020, the number of paid subscribers increased by 53.7% year-over-year to 4.3 million.

In Q1 2020, the MAU of Mi Browser on Xiaomi smartphones in the aggregated overseas market ranked 1st among all browsers. These initiatives increased Xiaomi’s average revenue per user in the overseas market.

Introduction to Xiaomi’s e-commerce platform Youpin