Taobao Live’s Stunning Growth in 2020

Taobao recently announced plans to host live streaming sessions from 300,000 merchants per day in 2020. Wholesalers and manufacturers in factory cluster areas, such as Yiwu in Zhejiang Province, will be the target.

Top Taobao Live anchors: Li Jiaqi and Viya

Launched in 2016, the live streaming channel Taobao Live expects to help incubate 200,000 offline retail stores.

Taobao Live also aims to train more than 10,000 retail salespeople across China to become livestreamers who can each rea...