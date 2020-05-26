Chinese unicorn overview 2020

The total number of Unicorn enterprises from China is 187 as of December 2019, an increase of 74 or 65.5% over the end of 2018. Nearly half from Beijing.

In terms of regional distribution, Chinese unicorns are still concentrated in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang, accounting for 90.4% of the total.

Beijing has the largest number of Unicorn enterprises, accounting for 85, a year-on-year increase of 31, accounting for 45.5% of the total. Shanghai has 37 Unicorn enterprises, a year-on-year increase of 17, accounting for 19.8%; Guangdong has 27, a year-on-year increase of 12, accounting for 14.4%; Zhejiang has 20, a year-on-year increase of 5, accounting for 10.7%.

In terms of industry distribution, more than 50% of China’s Unicorn enterprises are concentrated in five industries, including enterprise service (15.5%), automobile transportation (12.3%), e-commerce (11.8%), fintech (9.6%), and entertainment media (9.1%).

Chinese public-listed internet companies: U.S. vs. HK