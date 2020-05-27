China tablet shipment down 30% in Q1 2020, despite of higher demand

China's tablet shipment totaled 3.73 million units in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 29.8% due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has increased the demand for telecommuting and online education, which has led to an increase in demand for tablet computers. However, the factors such as lockdown, manpower, spare parts, logistics, and others have led to the difficulty in meeting the market demand from the factory capacity, and the mainstream brand products are i...