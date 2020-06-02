China online shopping market overview Q1 2020

The transactions of China's online shopping market is expected to reach 2.1 trillion yuan in Q1 2020, down 33.3% month on month or decrease of 1.2% year on year.

In Q4 2019, the transactions of China's online shopping market reached 3.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 38.5% QoQ or 26.9% YoY. The growth was higher than the growth rate of total retail sales of consumer goods in China.

The Double 11 Shopping Festival, the rise of live streaming e-commerce, and the further penetration into t...