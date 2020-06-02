China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / E-Commerce & Online Shopping / China online shopping market overview Q1 2020

China online shopping market overview Q1 2020

By

The transactions of China's online shopping market is expected to reach 2.1 trillion yuan in Q1 2020, down 33.3% month on month or decrease of 1.2% year on year.

In Q4 2019, the transactions of China's online shopping market reached 3.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 38.5% QoQ or 26.9% YoY. The growth was higher than the growth rate of total retail sales of consumer goods in China.

The Double 11 Shopping Festival, the rise of live streaming e-commerce, and the further penetration into t...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Share
WhatsApp
Share
Email
Tweet