China online travel market down 55.8% in Q1 2020

The estimated transactions of China's online travel market in the first quarter of 2020 were 186.2 billion yuan, down 55.8% quarter on quarter.

Affected by the tourism off-season, the transaction scale of China's online tourism market in Q4 2019 was 421.37 billion yuan, down 22.0% month on month, which was more significant than that in Q4 2018.

The downward pressure of macro-economy is increasing, and the residents' willingness to dominate income will shrink, and tourism consumption as...