China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / Tourism / China online travel market down 55.8% in Q1 2020

China online travel market down 55.8% in Q1 2020

By

The estimated transactions of China's online travel market in the first quarter of 2020 were 186.2 billion yuan, down 55.8% quarter on quarter.

Affected by the tourism off-season, the transaction scale of China's online tourism market in Q4 2019 was 421.37 billion yuan, down 22.0% month on month, which was more significant than that in Q4 2018.

The downward pressure of macro-economy is increasing, and the residents' willingness to dominate income will shrink, and tourism consumption as...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Email