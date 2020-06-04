China online advertising market grew by 1.9% in Q1 2020

Due to the impact of the epidemic, China online advertising market could no longer continue its steady growth trend in Q1 2020.

China online advertising in Q1 2020 is only 121.21 billion yuan, which is significantly lower than the growth rate of Q4 2019. However, due to the increasing demand of advertisers in online education, games, and other industries, as well as the shift of offline marketing budget to online channels, there is still a small increase compared with the same period las...