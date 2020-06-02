Alibaba’s e-commerce platform AliExpress launched influencer program

AliExpress, Alibaba Group’s export e-commerce platform, announced last week that it will empower over 100,000 content creators and influencers worldwide to bring new jobs and help them generate incomes to recover from the global economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

The program, named “AliExpress Connect,” is practically an affiliate platform dedicated to content influencer campaigns. On AliExpress Connect, influencers can access collaborate with AliExpress or brands that are selling through the marketplace.

AliExpress Connect is the official platform for connecting influencers and social media experts to hundreds of thousands of premium AliExpress merchants and brands. Millions of quality products can be advertised to consumers across over 220 countries and regions through popular platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, VK, TikTok and more.

The influencers can complete the agreed tasks to get cash at the Task Center and receive their advertising fee by creating exciting brand-centered content or sharing news about ongoing promotions. Two profit models are available including “fixed fee” and commission-based CPS model.

AliExpress has been working with local influencer agencies in Europe, to nurture influencer talent and create a new business approach that goes beyond the traditional one-off cooperation with brands, according to Xinhua News.

It looks similar to Amazon’s Influencer Program with a more flexible requirement. Anyone with an AliExpress buyer account can join. However, the “affiliate” has different roles:

Buyer: anyone who likes to share product information

Influencer, whose social media account has a minimum of 10,000 fans or followers

Group owner, anyone who owns an online community such as Facebook Group administrator

MCN

Anyone in the Connect program can profit from CPS but the “fixed fee” model is for brands to work with influencers (or via MCN).

