China digital entertainment market grew over 10% in Q1 2020

China's digital entertainment market is expected to reach 113.31 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2020, up 10.4% QoQ.

China's digital entertainment market exceeded 100 billion yuan in the last quarter of 2019, reaching 102.63 billion yuan, an increase of 16.9% QoQ.

As the end of the year is the peak season for advertising, it has led to a significant increase in the platform's advertising revenue, which has led to a significant increase in the overall growth rate of the cultural an...