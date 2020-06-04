China online education market overview Q1 2020

Affected by the epidemic situation, the growth rate of China's online education market in Q1 2020 dropped significantly year-on-year. It is estimated to be about 68.06 billion yuan, with a growth rate of 3.9% year-on-year.

K12 training, tertiary education, and vocational education are the most important parts of online education in China.

K12 training is of rigid demand. The epidemic situation forces the original offline learning scene to be transferred online, cultivating a new us...