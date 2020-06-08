Sales of admission tickets for amusement parks rose by 437% on JD 618

Data from JD Travel shows that sales of scenic area tickets on the first two days of 618 increased by 298%.

Sales of admission tickets for amusement parks rose by 437% on JD compared with the same period last year. Sales of suburban amusement tours increased by 153%, in which sales were up 300% in several scenic destinations areas in Beijing, Xinjiang, Yunnan, etc.

Hotel sales went up by 106% on JD, and hotel stay &entertainment package sales were 6 times more than the same period last year. Domestic flight tickets sales were up 172% while mobile payment services surpassed 427%.

JD Travel is part of JD’s Life & Services business group. Other services include automotive maintenance, online real estate purchase, online auction and fresh flowers booking.

With over 100,000 products from 30,000 well-known brands offered online which in turn activate over a million offline business, JD Life & Services is providing a variety of promotions during 618, many of which represent more than 50% discounts.

The growth of consumption of daily life services signifies the beginning of an overall economic recovery. JD Life & Services for consumers is playing an active role in integrating online and offline, and retail and services.

